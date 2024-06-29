Open Menu

There Is Absolutely No Room For Extremism In Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 01:58 PM

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Tolerance, Harmony& giving importance to the opinion of all schools of thought is very necessary in the society, the youth needs to be familiar with modern arts and global mood.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan addressed the Peace for All Forum meeting.He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.Counseling the young generation with modern knowledge and patience is more important than all measures.

He said that a certain section of the country is active in the guise of religion and traditions to coerce the young generation and commit psychological crimes.

Education of intolerance in the society by focusing on clothing and Shariah issues is one of the main goals of riotirs.He said
Tolerance, harmony and giving importance to the opinion of all schools of thought is very necessary in the society, the youth needs to be familiar with modern arts and global mood.

