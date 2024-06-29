There Is Absolutely No Room For Extremism In Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 01:58 PM
Tolerance, Harmony& giving importance to the opinion of all schools of thought is very necessary in the society, the youth needs to be familiar with modern arts and global mood.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan addressed the Peace for All Forum meeting.He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.Counseling the young generation with modern knowledge and patience is more important than all measures.
He said that a certain section of the country is active in the guise of religion and traditions to coerce the young generation and commit psychological crimes.
Education of intolerance in the society by focusing on clothing and Shariah issues is one of the main goals of riotirs.He said
Tolerance, harmony and giving importance to the opinion of all schools of thought is very necessary in the society, the youth needs to be familiar with modern arts and global mood.
Recent Stories
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary celebration concludes19 minutes ago
-
DIKhan residents demand action on crime surge19 minutes ago
-
Amin elected Chairman of NA Standing Committee for IT39 minutes ago
-
Babar congratulated for becoming chairman of standing committee39 minutes ago
-
Man killed by unknown killers49 minutes ago
-
Seraiki Poet Abid injured in road mishap49 minutes ago
-
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire1 hour ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti slams use of archaic draconian law against IIOJK people1 hour ago
-
Light rain forecast for Multan1 hour ago
-
Kashmiri delegation seeks early release of Kashmiri prisoners2 hours ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over ambulance accident2 hours ago
-
Operation against power theft continues in Peshawar2 hours ago