There Is Dire Need To Bring Reforms In Judicial System: Ch.Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

There is dire need to bring reforms in judicial system: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said although there was dire need to introduce reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws but bringing reforms in the whole judicial system was too essential more than NAB.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wanted to amend the NAB laws as per their wishes and they wanted to make the institutions as tooth less.

He said opposition wanted to discuss their eight cases which were registered against their leadership and they were trying to get relief in them but the government was not ready to make any compromise over the matter of accountability.

The minister said the opposition parties were failed to bring out the people from their homes against the government and the whole exercises of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was remained unsuccessful to get support of the masses throughout their political gatherings, adding PDM would also be failed in its other programmes.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerged as more powerful after launching the PDM's move against the government, adding PDM's move was dead as it had not such capacity to topple the present government.

Chaudhry Fawad said there was not unity among the opposition parties but they were trying to pretend it and every party from them had different ideology but they were only united against the prime minister.

The people were well aware that PDM's move was immoral as they were trying to protect the corruption of their leaderships which they had made during their governments, he added.

To another query, he said Maryam Nawaz was not a politician and she was doing immature politics and she was trying to fill vacume of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

He said the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari was running the serious policies of PDM but Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were just leading the political gatherings and rallies.

He said electoral reforms should be done with consensus of all the political parties, adding the circle of accountability should be extended.

There was lack of working relationship between the government and opposition and how Dialogue could be held between them and when the opposition was not accepting the prime minister.

