There is dire need to forge unity at this stage of critical juncture: Sitara Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Taking part in the debate, Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party ANP ) said that there was dire need to forge unity at this stage of critical juncture.

She suggested that the prime minister should take on board all political parties before going to attend UN General Assembly session for devising an effective strategy.

She said it was our national cause and all political parties would fully support the government.

We should press UN to take notice of atrocities being committed in the Occupied Valley by Indian forces, she added.