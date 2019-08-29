There Is Dire Need To Forge Unity At This Stage Of Critical Juncture: Sitara Ayaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:28 PM
Taking part in the debate, Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party (ANP) said that there was dire need to forge unity at this stage of critical juncture
She suggested that the prime minister should take on board all political parties before going to attend UN General Assembly session for devising an effective strategy.
She said it was our national cause and all political parties would fully support the government.
We should press UN to take notice of atrocities being committed in the Occupied Valley by Indian forces, she added.