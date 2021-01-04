UrduPoint.com
There Is Dire Need To Implement NAP With Full Spirit: Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

There is dire need to implement NAP with full spirit: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan on Monday said enemies of Pakistan were trying to create unrest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said anti Pakistan forces are inflaming sectarianism in the country.

He said that there is a dire need to implement National Action Plan (NAP) with its full spirit.

He said the anti state elements wanted to destabilize the country as they were using different tactics to achieve their objectives but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The SAPM strongly condemned the tragic incident of Mach (Quetta) and expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

He said demands of effected Hazara community must be fulfilled and the perpetrators of crime behind Quetta killing must be punished.

Replying to a question, he said Jammiat Ulema -e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman came on personal vendetta and he was doing frustrated politics now.

He urged that opposition should come in the parliament to discuss about bringing reforms in different sectors, adding they should work for resolving the public issues.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said every political party of the country should work for the supremacy of the law and strengthening the democracy as well.

5 minutes ago

