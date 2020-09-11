UrduPoint.com
There Is Dire Need To Improve Justice System: MNA

Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh on Friday strongly condemned the tragic incident of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in which a woman was gang raped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh on Friday strongly condemned the tragic incident of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in which a woman was gang raped.

Talking to ptv, he said delaying in provision of timely justice was main cause of different problems of the country so there was dire need to improve criminal justice system. He said unnecessary delay in case proceedings benefit the criminals.

The MNA said police system should be improved with modern technologies and techniques as well, adding state would have to take concrete steps for stopping such type of brutal incidents in the future.

Replying to a question, he said effective legislation was too essential for the security of woman and provision of swift justice to the victim would help minimize such incidents.

He said criminals should be treated as per law and grating punishments should be given to them and make them as example for others.

He urged that cases should be concluded within time parameters and should reach their logical end.

