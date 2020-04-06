UrduPoint.com
There Is Dire Need To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity In Country: Dr Atta-ur-Rahman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

There is dire need to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in country: Dr Atta-ur-Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the evolving situation of coronavirus in the country, renowned scientist Professor Atta-ur-Rahman Monday said there was a dire need to increase the coronavirus testing capacity as it would help to identify accurate figures of the affected people.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his apprehension over spreading of COVID-19 in days to come in the country because the ratio of affected persons was increasing day by day.

He said after the passage of 18th amendment health become a provincial subject so all the provincial governments should conduct maximum tests of coronavirus, adding training on coronavirus should enhance with the help of some authentic institutions.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman said the government should lock down selected areas for stopping the spread deadly virus. He said the country had dire need of ventilators at the moment.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the death rate was less in Pakistan as compared to other countries due to coronavirus.

