There is no harm in conducting early Senate elections: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said there was no harm in conducting early Senate elections.

Under the Constitution, there was no restriction to hold Senate elections before the time, he said in an interview with a private news channel.

It was the duty of Election Commission of Pakistan to announce schedule for the elections, he said adding, "We are seeking the apex court's guidance regarding the early Senate elections with show of hands." About resignation of opposition, he said the political parties were not showing any interest in resignation. However, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, were preparing for contesting bye-elections.

In reply to a question about dialogue with opposition, he said the parliament was the best forum to discuss the issues.

Shibli said the prime minister had also given assurance for talks with opposition except on national reconciliation ordinance.

Regarding politics of Maryam, he said she was providing level playing field to ruling party due to weak political wisdom and background.

To another question about general elections, he said the incumbent government could go for elections as per law of the country.

About long march of opposition, he said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman would run the drive alone as no one in the party interested in resignation or long march.

To another question regarding rising COVID-19 cases, the minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement was fully responsible for spreading the virus as it was organizing public meetings at different places.