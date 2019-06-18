There is no malafide intent of NAB in arresting Asif Ali Zardari: IHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has maintained that there is no malafide intent of NAB in arresting former president Asif Ali Zardari.IHC has released its detailed decision in the case of rejection of bail plea in respect of Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering case.Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani issued this decision.

This 7-page decision contains several references of Supreme Court (SC) decisions.The court has said in its decision SC has set a criterion of bail in NAB cases in Avenfield reference judgment. SC decision is applicable to bail before arrest case as well.According to SC decision interim bail can be granted if the decision is based on malafide intent.

There should be extra ordinary circumstances for granting interim bail.The IHC said in its decision that NAB wants to arrest Asif Zardari for further investigation. As per facts there is no ill intent of NAB behind arresting Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Zardari petition does not come upto criterion of bail before arrest. Chairman NAB can issue arrest warrants after reference is filed as well. Asif Zardari plea is rejected as it does not come upto criterion of bail.It is pertinent to mention that IHC had rejected bail pleas of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on June 10 in fake bank accounts mega money laundering case and NAB had arrested them.