There is no political interference in police affairs: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday said there was no political interference in police affairs and working in its ambit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday said there was no political interference in police affairs and working in its ambit.

Addressing a press conference here at Police Lines, he said there was no political pressure particularly about the transfer and posting of police officers and the department was ensuring merit at all levels.

He said the police officers had been directed to make patrolling more effective to control crime rate in the society.

Maximum available resources were being utilized to net the criminals particularly those involved in heinous crimes, he added.

The IGP said, special search operations were being conducted in different areas of the province to arrest anti-social elements to maintain law and order and keep a vigil on criminal elements.

He said the police officers had been instructed to deal with the citizens politely and make all out efforts for redressal of their complaints.

To a question he said, all available resources were being utilized to improve performance of police personnel and upgrade their social status.

Replying to another question, the IGP said due to work load, several police officials were under pressure, adding, the department had decided to hire services of 30 psychiatrists.

He said, "Our efforts are to create best working relationship with media and it is my personal desire that details of an incident should be provided forthwith to media."Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and other officials were present on the occasion.

