There Is no restriction on agricultural activities in the rural areas: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The prime minister said with the wheat being harvested across the country, there was no restriction on agricultural activities in the rural areas.

He said all the decisions in the NCC meeting today were taken with almost consensus (98% consensus), except difference of views on some matters. The provinces, however, after the 18th Constitutional Amendment had the powers to take decisions according to their requirements, without any interference from the Federal Government.

Imran Khan said with the blessings of Allah Almighty and the preventive measures, including the lockdown, taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak hitting the whole world badly, Pakistan with having just 30 percent of COVID-19 projected cases, so far had a very low mortality rate.

He said Pakistan in the current situation had enough capacity, including healthcare facilities, personal protection equipment, ventilators etc. to tackle the challenge. However, if there was any spike in the corona cases, the healthcare system would not be able to handle the situation.

Noting the facts with pleasure and terming the low rate of mortality with less than projected cases as a good news, the prime minister, however, cautioned that the people must continue to take preventive measures against the COVID-19.

He said Pakistan was fighting a war on two fronts, one against the COVID-19 and the other against poverty and unemployment caused by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the contagion.

Imran Khan in that respect also referred to the allocation of just around $8 billion for the corona relief package by Pakistan as against the huge sums earmarked by the developed and rich nations, including $2,000 billion by the United States, $1000 $ by Japan etc.

He said the distribution of Rs 1,2000 among the 12 million poorest of the poor and deserving families under the historic and unprecedented Rs 144 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme indicated the government's concerns about the poor and daily-wagers affected by the lockdown.

The prime minister said he was proud to claim that the Emergency Cash Programme was apolitical and transparent, as the process of selection of the people eligible for emergency cash assistance was fully automated and did not involve any human interaction.

He said 2.8 million families had so far received Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.