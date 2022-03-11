UrduPoint.com

There Is No Room To Compromise On Rule Of Law: Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said that there is no room for compromise in the conflict with opposition over the rule of law and opposition should get ready for another defeat for no-confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition was bringing "mobs" into the Parliament which would never be allowed and so-called political pundits could not befool the masses by criticizing the government.

He said that PTI do not believe in the politics of revenge and violence but any attempt to disrupt the state's law and order would not be tolerated at any cost.

Government had the authority to take anybody into custody on doubts of being involved in any unlawfully activity, he further mentioned.

Replying a question, he claimed that PTI has emerged as the only national party of Pakistan adding he said no corrupt element can defeat brave leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who is determined to change the fate of the country despite facing daunting challenges.

PTI's parliamentarians will once again prove their loyalty and trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding, Pakistan People's Party' Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has failed to gather even two thousand people in Islamabad which is shameless.

He said the PTI would also defeat its political opponents in the next general election on the basis of performance.

