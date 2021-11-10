'There is no sacred cow in Pakistan,': PM tells top court in APS massacre case

(@FahadShabbir)

The top court has put off further hearing on Peshawar Army Public School till four weeks and sought report.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has given four-week time to the Federal government and sought Prime Minister Imran Khan's signed report on the massacre of Army Public School.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the case.

The top court had summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today on a short notice. The PM, in compliance of the court order, appeared before the Supreme Court.

As the proceedings commmenced, the bench asked him that what was done on the matter of APS to which PM said that they were ready to take the action.

"We heard that you are going to sign agreement with TTP," Justice Amin Qazi--another member of the bench, asked the PM. Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the third member of the bench.

The PM said that they were in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they called a meeting on the incident. The PM said that it was the most tragic incident of the country's history.

The PM said that 80,000 Pakistanis lost thier lives during war against terrorism. He said Pervaiz Musharraf led the country to this war. He said they had given compensation to the aggrieved families.

At this, the CJ remarked that the families were saying to return the compensation and were demanding action against the militants.

Attorney General told the bench that there was not a single paragraph in the report made earleir on the massacre that had fixed responsiblity. He said that no responsibility was fixed.

At this, the CJ remarked that no action was taken against the top military officials who were holding the office at that time.

The bench was told that responsibility was of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The AGP said that another judicial commission could be formed.

"Where was the world's top agency when this tragic incident took place?," the CJ asked.

On it, PM said that the law enforcement agencies fought against terrorism.

However, the PM skipped the answer on a question about death of nine policemen who were martyred during clash between TLP and the police.

The top court, however, gave two weeks time to the federal government and directed the PM to submit his signed report on the matter. The Supreme Court also directed the governemnt to constitute a commission to submit report.

Army Public school massacre took place on Dec 16, 2014, leaving as many as 140 children dead.

The PM was summonoed at the moment when the federal government was going to sign agreement with TTP--a banned outfit.

However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that agreement would be signed under the law.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary talked to the reporters.

"Imran Khan once again proved that he believes in supremacy of law," said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that four weeks were given to the government to submit reply.

Shiekh Rashid said that the government would comply with the court orders and submit report within next four weeks.