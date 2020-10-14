UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Is No Threat To Govt: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

There is no threat to govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the opposition parties were finding out ways to hide their defeat from the ruling party.

"There is no threat to the government," he made it clear in an interview with a private television channel.

He said the opposition parties had been using religious card in collusion with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief for personal gains.

To a query, Shibli said the government was not going to stop anyone from holding the public gathering.

He, however, said it was administration's prerogative to permit or restrict anyone from taking out the rally.

Replying to another question regarding Maryam's tall claim of toppling the government by January, he said she did not mention the date and year for derailing the democratic system. The information minister said the opposition was trying to create an impression by leveling baseless allegations against the incumbent government for its public meetings failure.

Related Topics

Information Minister January TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

38 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

30 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

30 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

32 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.