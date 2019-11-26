(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujat Hussain has said that what will be the benefit of opening General Musharraf case in the prevailing circumstances, instead of giving preference to welfare and well-being of the people.In his statement issued here on Tuesday, Chaudhary Shujat Hussain advised PM Imran Khan not to indulge in new problems because this will neither benefit the masses nor price hike, unemployment and other evils will be eliminated."I have asked my legal experts that our party should file an appeal in the Supreme Court so that it could be determined who is really responsible for the level on which price hike, unemployment and other matters have reached, previous governments, last government or the present government", he added.He said that all politicians who are cheating the people by raising false hopes should be exposed and all together should somehow pull the country out of this marsh instead of hurling meaningless allegations on each other or dharna culture in which our party was also involved.

Shujat said dharna culture was not over yet and new problem of General Musharraf case has been opened which has been in process for more than five years and will go on for another 5 years still no benefit will accrue to the people and tomatoes, at which rate these are now being sold will become cheaper because of these activities?He said that the elected representatives instead of welfare and well-being of the masses get involved in other problems, whichever party will take whatever step in the national interest, we and our party brushing aside and forgetting all things would support those taking measures in the national interest.