ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Shahzad Akbar Special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on accountability has said there should be no two opinions on freedom of expression."There should be no two opinions on freedom of expression.

The freedom of expression cannot be curbed today. Nor our government is having such mindset. Whatever role I can I play for the rights of the journalists I will play", he said this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) here Monday.He went on to say that government cannot enact any law which is not appreciated in the society.

There should be dialogue on every thing in the society.Shahzad Akbar said Nawaz Sharif was granted bail by Islamabad High Court. 4 weeks have passed since Nawaz Sharif was granted bail. What reports of Nawaz Sharif have been sent, there is no original report among them.

Only one certificate has been sent to Punjab government, he added. Medical reports are not attached with certificate.He held government has sought clarification from Nawaz Sharif and his legal team but no reply has been received so far.

Government will evolve its strategy when reply from Nawaz Sharif is received by medical board. We have asked how much treatment has been completed for which you have gone to London. Here we were informed from moment to moment about Nawaz Sharif platelets position.

Eversince Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad, we are in complete darkness on this issue. This should be decided at every cost on Nawaz Sharif issue.He remarked Accountability process neither remained slow nor was it too fast.

We have introduced some amendments for improvement in accountability process. No NAB ordinance has been withdrawn. NAB ordinance is there for four months. It can be extended.He underlined this can never happen that journalists voice be suppressed.

Now such mediums are there that journalist brings his voice to fore.There should be audit of media organizations to ascertain why the owners don't pay salaries, he stressed.Earlier he administered oath to IHCJA president Amir Abbasi, general secretary Faisal Sahi, joint secretary Basharat Raja and other office bearers.