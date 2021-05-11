UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘There Should Be Brief Khutbas And No-embracing.’: NCOC Issues Guidelines For Eid Prayers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:18 PM

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing.’: NCOC issues guidelines for Eid prayers

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has urged people to organize Eid prayers in open spaces with COVID-19 protocols across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre has issued guidelines for Eid prayers, making it clear that there should be brief Khutbas and “no-embracing”.

The NCOC urged people to organize Eid prayers in open spaces with COVID protocols.

Chairing the NCOC Session which held in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reviewed the mobility control measures being implemented across Pakistan from 8th to 16th of this month.

The NCOC approved the guidelines for Eid ul Fitr prayers across the country, which states that windows and doors of mosques should be kept opened for good ventilation if there is a compulsion to offer Eid prayers other than open spaces.

It also recommended two or three Eid prayers at one venue with staggered timings to minimize strength and effort should be made to keep the sermon very brief in order to reduce the prayer timings exposure.

The guidelines call for discouraging sick, elderly and children under 15 years of age to attend prayers. It said there should be no gathering before and after prayer and banners or pan flexes highlighting COVID protocols be displaced at prominent places at the venue as part of awareness campaign.

It said that wearing of the mask will be mandatory during prayers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Asad Umar Prayer From

Recent Stories

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

7 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

17 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

30 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.