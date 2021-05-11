‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing.’: NCOC issues guidelines for Eid prayers

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre has issued guidelines for Eid prayers, making it clear that there should be brief Khutbas and “no-embracing”.

Chairing the NCOC Session which held in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reviewed the mobility control measures being implemented across Pakistan from 8th to 16th of this month.

The NCOC approved the guidelines for Eid ul Fitr prayers across the country, which states that windows and doors of mosques should be kept opened for good ventilation if there is a compulsion to offer Eid prayers other than open spaces.

It also recommended two or three Eid prayers at one venue with staggered timings to minimize strength and effort should be made to keep the sermon very brief in order to reduce the prayer timings exposure.

The guidelines call for discouraging sick, elderly and children under 15 years of age to attend prayers. It said there should be no gathering before and after prayer and banners or pan flexes highlighting COVID protocols be displaced at prominent places at the venue as part of awareness campaign.

It said that wearing of the mask will be mandatory during prayers.