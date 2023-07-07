Open Menu

There Should Be Legislation At UN To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Books: Ashrafi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2023 | 04:02 PM

The Special Representative to the Prime Minister says we should give the message that we are united for the sanctity of divine books and holy personalities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said there should be legislation at the United Nations to criminalize the desecration of divine books and holy books.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today, he said all segments of the society while rising above differences should come out and hold peaceful rallies to condemn the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden.

He said we should give the message that we are united for the sanctity of divine books and holy personalities.

He said it is part of our faith that we respect all the holy Prophets and the divine books.

