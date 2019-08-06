There should be no politicking on Kashmir: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said there should be no politicking on Kashmir issue and we as a nation have to give message of solidarity to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said there should be no politicking on Kashmir issue and we as a nation have to give message of solidarity to Kashmiris.Talking to media men outside the parliament Tuesday she said there are no differences between government and opposition on the matter of Kashmir.Azam Swati had targeted India particularly in the resolution.

Resolution will reflect the will of parliament.

A consensus agenda and unequivocal stance will be tabled in the joint session of parliament.She said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir as it is our jugular vein.

It will continue to flow into our body like blood. Every child in Pakistan understands that Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmir.She held India has deployed 10 soldiers outside every home in Occupied Kashmir. We will continue diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris.We have to condemn Indian move in Held Kashmir in unison, she remarked.