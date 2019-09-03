UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Should Be No Politicking On Kashmir: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:40 AM

There should be no politicking on Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said there should be no politicking on the Kashmir issue as otherwise it would harm national unity.

Addressing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Firdous in a tweet said the Kashmir issue was the common cause of whole nation.

Ahsan Iqbal should tell the nation as to what his party or the united opposition had done for the cause of innocent Kashmiris since August 5. Had they held any seminar, rally, procession or public meeting in that regard.

They had only held an all parties conference with the agenda of how to grab power and save the public money looted by their leaders, she added.

Dr Firdous said the way the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally and then the positive response received from the world had no precedent in the past.

She said it was astonishing that those who had destroyed the national economy, were today delivering lectures in that regard.

The government was pursuing the vision of prime minister for economic reforms and positive results were yielding as exports had increased and imports decreased with reduction in the current account deficit, she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Money August All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

8 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Sikh girl marriage: Lahore High Court grants inter ..

10 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack Government Forces in Al Jaw ..

10 minutes ago

US Attorney General Drafted Law to Hasten Death Pe ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.