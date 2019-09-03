There should be no politicking on Kashmir: Firdous

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said there should be no politicking on the Kashmir issue as otherwise it would harm national unity.

Addressing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Firdous in a tweet said the Kashmir issue was the common cause of whole nation.

Ahsan Iqbal should tell the nation as to what his party or the united opposition had done for the cause of innocent Kashmiris since August 5. Had they held any seminar, rally, procession or public meeting in that regard.

They had only held an all parties conference with the agenda of how to grab power and save the public money looted by their leaders, she added.

Dr Firdous said the way the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally and then the positive response received from the world had no precedent in the past.

She said it was astonishing that those who had destroyed the national economy, were today delivering lectures in that regard.

The government was pursuing the vision of prime minister for economic reforms and positive results were yielding as exports had increased and imports decreased with reduction in the current account deficit, she added.