- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- ‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement in cipher case
‘There Was No Word Of Conspiracy Or Threat,’ Asad Majeed Records Statement In Cipher Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
The former Ambassador to the United State says the communication during the meeting between him and Donald Lu was transmitted via the cipher telegram to the secretary of the foreign affairs.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad Majid recorded his statement before a Special Court established under the Official Secret Act and said that there was no references of 'threat or conspiracy' in the secret cipher telegram.
Asad Majeed informed the court that he served as Pakistan's ambassador in the United States from January 2019 to March 2022.
He said that on March 7, 2022, American Assistant Secretary Donald Lu was invited to a working lunch. Asad Majeed clarified that the meeting had been prearranged, hosted at the Pakistan House. The communication during the meeting was transmitted via the cipher telegram to the secretary of the foreign affairs.
Deputy Head of Mission and Defense Attaché were also present at there in the meeting.
It was known to both sides that the minutes of the meeting were being taken.
Asad Majid revealed that the cipher telegram conversation during the meeting was reported in Islamabad.
The ambassador said, “I was summoned to the National Security Committee meeting, where a proposal to issue a demarche was made. The cipher issue was a challenge for Pakistan-U.S. relations,”.
Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, while recording his statement, mentioned that the Secretary Foreign Office handed the copy of the cipher to former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He suggested presenting the matter before the then Prime Minister the next morning, and after obtaining a copy from the Foreign Office, they went to the Prime Minister's office.
Besides Asad Majeed, other officials including Faisal Termizi, and Secretary Interior Akbar Durrani were among the other witnesses who recorded their statements.
Recent Stories
BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matriculation exams
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects
Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations
PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ..
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway
LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects7 minutes ago
-
PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari7 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools15 minutes ago
-
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway15 minutes ago
-
LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday15 minutes ago
-
DC visits training centers, polling stations30 minutes ago
-
ROs directed to issue duty roster of polling staff by 27th31 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against removal38 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits LDA50 minutes ago
-
More Brits in Pakistan can now vote in UK Parliament elections50 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Vehari's political scene orbits around hereditary politics51 minutes ago