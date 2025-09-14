Thermal Drone Technology Saves 2,000 Lives In Punjab Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Advanced thermal drone technology introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has enabled the rescue of more than 2,000 people stranded in floodwaters across Punjab.
Rescue 1122 Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told Wealth Pakistan that the thermal drone technology technology has enhanced efficiency of rescue services, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
“The PSCA shares thermal images with our teams, which helps us locate and rescue people and even animals more efficiently,” he said.
He said that equipped with infrared sensors, the drones detect heat signatures of people and animals and convert them into thermal images.
These real-time feeds were transmitted to Rescue 1122 and district administrations, enabling swift location, assessment and rescue in flood-affected districts, including Sialkot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat and Jhang, he added.
Farooq Ahmad said, "Technology has not only improved rescue operations but also saved valuable time during emergencies."
He said, “We cannot stop natural disasters, but integrating advanced technologies like thermal imaging into disaster management can greatly reduce their impact.
"
He emphasized that technology alone was not enough unless communities cooperate.
“If people start taking early warnings from the meteorological department seriously and prepare in advance, we can significantly minimize damage and save more lives,” he added.
Punjab Safe Cities Authority Director Omar Khayyam told Wealth Pakistan that Punjab’s successful pilot of thermal drone technology has set a precedent for South Asia. “We have successfully piloted thermal drone technology, which has already proven highly effective in countries like the United States and across Europe,” he noted, citing recent examples from Texas floods where similar drones were used to locate both survivors and victims.
He said that linking the technology with artificial intelligence could take disaster response a step further. “We at PSCA will always look for more innovations and developments to make people of Punjab safer,” he stressed.
Recent Stories
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thermal drone technology saves 2,000 lives in Punjab floods46 seconds ago
-
FMGs must clear NRE to obtain license: PM&DC48 seconds ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on drug trafficking, arrest two suspects52 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating obscenity from theatre: Azma Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Floodwater starts receding in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
IUB VC stresses scientific planning, media role in flood management11 minutes ago
-
Police traces 775 criminals, recovers 5510 vehicle11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against liquor, 12 arrested, 110 liters seized11 minutes ago
-
Four arrested, Over 5.5 kg drugs seized in anti-drug operations11 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad seizes over 12-kg heroin11 minutes ago
-
6 SHOs among 8 police officials suspended over different charges11 minutes ago
-
Rapid Plantation: 23,000 trees to be grown in a 7km area11 minutes ago