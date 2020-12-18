UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thermal Power Station Road Presents Picture Of Neglect

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Thermal power station road presents picture of neglect

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A road which leads to Thermal Power Station is presenting a picture of neglect for a long time.

The artery from railway crossing to Thermal Power Station is dilapidated and turns into pond in case of rain.

Residents Zahid, Akram, Wajid Khan and others informed that there were heaps of garbage around the road which is resulting in outbreak of diseases.

They appealed district administration to take notice of the situation and provide relief to locals by mending it.

