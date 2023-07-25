Open Menu

Thesil Council Elections In Peshawar, Abbottabad On August 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023

Thesil Council elections in Peshawar, Abbottabad on August 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The by-elections for the vacant seats of Tehsil Council Haveliyan, Abbottabad and Tehsil Council Mathura, Peshawar would be held on August 6, said a notification issued here by the provincial Election Commission.

District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Officers have been appointed to monitor the election campaign, it said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibreel Raza has been appointed District Monitoring Officer for Havelian Abbottabad and Election Officer Peshawar for Mathura Peshawar.

The election commission advised the candidates to strictly adhere to the code of conduct of election.

It said that the Returning Officers would announce the final results of the elections on August 8.

