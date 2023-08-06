Open Menu

Thesis Display At Textile University On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Thesis display at Textile University on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) would organise its week-long "13th Thesis Display 2023" in its SET Building here from Monday, August 7, 2023.

A spokesman, Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar, said here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar would inaugurate the 'Thesis Display' at 11 a.

m. and the event would continue till 14th of August 2023.

The NTUF school of Arts & Design would sponsor the show in which a number of varieties of textile design, fashion design and visual arts would be showcased and the display would remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad August Sunday Textile Event From P

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

1 hour ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan