Thesis display at Textile University on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) would organise its week-long "13th Thesis Display 2023" in its SET Building here from Monday, August 7, 2023.

A spokesman, Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar, said here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar would inaugurate the 'Thesis Display' at 11 a.

m. and the event would continue till 14th of August 2023.

The NTUF school of Arts & Design would sponsor the show in which a number of varieties of textile design, fashion design and visual arts would be showcased and the display would remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, he added.