Thesis exhibition inaugurated at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali inaugurated the thesis exhibition of the session 2020-24 for the students of Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Department of Graphic Design, Old Campus.

In the exhibition, students colorfully highlighted technology-based businesses ideas and various cultural aspects in artworks. Men's and women's clothing, Lahori culture, illustration of colorful stories for children’s education, tourism business in Pakistan and other social ideas were beautifully exhibited by the outgoing students.

On this occasion, Principal College of Art and Design Dr Samina Naseem, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Dr Ahmed Bilal, faculty members, students and well-known personalities from art and design were present.

Expressing his views, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that he wants to promote the trend of entrepreneurship among the students. He said that development of course-related skills among students is our mission. He said that the creativity and artworks of the students are very impressive. He said that the students have beautifully transformed their creative ideas into business. He said that the commercialization of the students’ projects is proof of their hard work. He visited the artworks based on the thesis of the students and appreciated them for demonstrating their creativity in the field of graphics design.