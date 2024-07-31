Open Menu

Thesis Exhibition On Textile Designing Held

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Thesis exhibition on textile designing held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) College of Arts & Design, Government College University Faisalabad students

displayed their final thesis at the varsity here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin inaugurating the exhibition said that a good

idea was a prerequisite for good work.

He appreciated the students’ work prepared

in textile designing and said that the work of students was a commitment that they

were ready to face future challenges. He said the aim of exhibition was to provide

opportunities to students for their better future.

GCU spokesperson said that students of BS Programme in textile designing

demonstrated their hidden qualities through their work prepared keeping in view

the different traditions and culture.

A large number of students and faculty members were present on the occasion.

