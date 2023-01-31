UrduPoint.com

Thesis Show Organized At Sindh University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:37 PM

A thesis show has been organized by the final year students of fine arts, textile design and communication design at the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday showcasing their creative artwork

The project exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Nawabshah Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro along with Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani inspected the artworks placed in the galleries of fine art, communication design and textile design and praised the youth's art and appreciated their hard work.

Around 100 projects prepared by the final year students of all three disciplines including fine arts, communication design and textile design under the supervision of their supervisors and teachers were presented for exhibition.

The paintings and designs were prepared with great effort and care to fulfill the requirement of bachelor's degrees in fine art, communication design and textile design.

The students also gave a briefing about their projects to the Vice Chancellors and other visitors.

In the exhibition, paintings, textile designs, and documentary films, including various colourful artworks of art and design were placed, which contained various messages including educational, reformative, psychological, moral, emotional, economic, social, motivational and self-acceptance.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Chairman of the Department of Sociology Prof. Dr.

Ahmed Ali Brohi, Chairman Department of Physiology and Medical Laboratory Technology Prof. Dr Zulfiqar Leghari, Director of Institute of Plant Sciences Dr Rabia Memon, Professor Amar Sindhu, Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Sheikh, Dr. Mahmood Ul Hasan Mughal, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, SU's Security Officer Ghulam Rasool Chandio, Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dr. Sujo Mal, Dr. Jamshed Warsi, Naimatullah Khilji, Hissamuddin Mirani, Prof. Nadir Ali Jamali, Professor Umed Ali Rind and many others were present on the occasion.

