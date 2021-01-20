‘They can’t prove corruption of even a single penny,’ says Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court but their counsel Amjad Pervez could not appear due to medical reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that no one could ever prove corruption of single penny against him.

Shehbaz Sharif who is opposition leader in National Assembly said that they would find that money was saved in every project the PML-N government built. He also complained that as to why medical board was not formed so far.

“They could not prove corruption of a single penny,” said Shehbaz Sharif during his appearance before an accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday.

Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before the court. However, the lawyer of both father and son could not appear before the court as lawyer Amjad Pervez was unable to appear due to medical reasons.

The court asked Shahbaz Sharif if he wanted to say anything to which the PML-N leader replied that his medical board has not been formed yet.

At this, the judge observed that the court would decide your application today (today).

He termed Daily Mail’s news fake, saying that a money laundering case was registered against him. They would not be able to prove corruption against him till the Day of Judgment.

During the proceedings, a NAB witness recorded a statement against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Witness Bilal Zameer, who is an employee of FBR, told the court that NAB investigating officer had asked him for record. He further said that all records given in this reference had been verified.

The court adjourned the hearing until January 26.

It may be mentioned here that on August 17, 2020, NAB had filed a money laundering reference of Rs. 8 billion against Shahbaz Sharif, his two sons and other family members in the accountability court.

On August 20, Lahore’s Accountability Court approved a money laundering case for hearing against Shahbaz Sharif and his family.