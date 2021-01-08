UrduPoint.com
'They Should Not Blackmail Me,': Imran Khan Addresses People Of Hazara Community, Vowing To Visit The Bereaved Families Soon In Quetta

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

'They should not blackmail me,': Imran Khan addresses people of Hazara community, vowing to visit the bereaved families soon in Quetta

The PM says that the government has accepted all demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families will be compensated and fully taken care of as they have lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would visit Quetta as soon as the Hazara community buries the victims of gruesome Mach incident.

The Prime Minister said that he would visit Quetta today if the slain coal miners were buried today. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that the government accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families would be compensated and fully taken care of as they have lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

Imran Khan said he also sent his cabinet members to Hazara community to deliver a message that the government fully stands behind them.

Imran Khan said the Mach incident is part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan.

He said the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought. He commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one in outside Islamabad. He said that they had put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.

Turning to the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority, the Prime Minister said the step was aimed at giving incentives to the IT sector to bolster its growth. This, he said, would provide immense job opportunities to the youth and boost our IT related exports.

The Prime Minister said our expatriate Pakistanis including those in the United States can benefit from the incentives being offered to the IT companies. He expressed the confidence that the establishment of technology zones in the country would also help attract foreign investment.

