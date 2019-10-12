UrduPoint.com
They Will Be Victorious Whatever Cruelty They Subject To Him,his Family: Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subject to him,his family: Nawaz Sharif

It seems like a new lease of life has been given to Nawaz Sharif by NAB’s re-arresting

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he always served the country with good intention and therefore he and his family would finally be victorious whatever the cruelty they subject to them.

According to media reports, he expressed these views when security officials deputy at his security at NAB’s Lahore office asked him about his health at the Day Care Centre where he spent his first night after arrest in Chuahdary sugar Mills case.

The government authorities declared the NAB’s Day Care Centre as sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif. According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif was served home-cooked food and he remained awake till late night at the Day Care Centre while security officials deputed there asked him if he was okay.

Upon inquiry of the officials, the sources say, Nawaz Sharif while addressing them said: “Whatever cruelty you subject us to still I and my family will emerge victorious,”

Earlier, during his appearance before the NAB court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills Case, he was seen by the public with same passion and activism who was not afraid of tyranny.

Nawaz Sharif adopted the same vigorous style of addressing the public through media representatives in the court premises and shunned away all kinds of rumors regarding deal with anyone.

“This black law is only being used against PML-N,” said Nawaz Sharif adding that “ It is their mistake if they want to get me to Kala Pani or Guantanamo bay,”. “And it is their mistake if they feel that the PML-N will be upset by their tactics,”. Nawaz Sharif openly said that he would never surrender and rejected all allegations leveled against him, saying that these were baseless and bogus.

The workers of the PML-N chanted slogans showing respect and honor to their leader, “we love you Nawaz Sharif and it was felt that perhaps NAB’s arrest of Nawaz Sharif has given him a new life.

