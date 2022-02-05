UrduPoint.com

They Will Work For Kashmir Cause Beyond Political Differences: Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday unveiled the Askari Park on University Road as Kashmir Park.

The park on University Road has been named to pay homage to people of Indian Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their struggle for right to self determination.

The Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of renaming Askari Park on University Road as Kashmir Park and participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Saturday.

Murtaza Wahab said that Kashmir would be a part of Pakistan and they would work for Kashmir cause beyond political differences and for this purpose, " We need a leader who can fight for Kashmir as we had in the past.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Kashmiri leader Sardar Nazakat, DG Parks Junaidullah Khan, department heads of KMC and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kashmir Park would be run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the best interest of the citizens.

The Administrator said that Pakistanis should stand on the one-point agenda on Kashmir issue to resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

"We stand by the Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination and we are confident that Kashmir will one day become Pakistan," he added.

He said that Askari park located at Purani Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to KMC in the light of court decision.

He also congratulated all concerned KMC officers and staff on the successful completion of the park transfer process.

The Administrator Karachi said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, it was decided to name this park as Kashmir Park.

"We want to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and independence," he said.

Responding to a question, he said that other parks in the city would also be rehabilitated. He said that there is a beautiful and lush park on University Road as compared to 20 years ago which would be made the best amusement park for the citizens especially children and women.

The Administrator Karachi said that Karachi has been divided into three zones and roads are being constructed in different areas at a cost of Rs. 3 billion.

"Every effort is made to complete the development work as soon as possible," he added.

Later, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi attended the Kashmir Solidarity Rally and paid homage to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

