THF, HarKaam sign MoU to support economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hunar Foundation's vision is to create a new cadre of skilled Pakistanis with internationally recognized technical qualifications, thus opening up a new world of opportunities.

HarKaam.com was launched to facilitate one million earning opportunities in the country over next 5 years, said release on Thursday.

For accelerating the achievement of this common dream, THF today joined hands with HarKaam to strengthen the gig economy in Pakistan.

This collaboration will facilitate the students, trainees and alumni of THF, providing them with an enabled digital platform and app to maximize their earning opportunities through leveraging digital tools. HarKaam and THF will be working together to make the gig economy one of the biggest contributors to the gross domestic product of the country.

Chairman THF, Aslam Khaliq, expressed his delight at partnering with HarKaam and said "Pakistan is being introduced to digital transformation, and we are glad to play our part in it by partnering up with a home-grown freelancing and service marketplace, as HarKaam." Through this opportunity, the company wanted to enable the freelancers and service providers to digitally cater to the local market, Founder and CEO of HarKaam, Khurram Bashir, stressed the importance of promoting local talent.

" We have to provide young people every possible opportunity to not only make a living but build their skill sets. He said the partnership with THF was a key milestone in creating million income opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

