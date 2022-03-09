Thhree dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials conducted a raid and arrested Abrar Ahmad, Irfan Ali andShehzad who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, two motorcycles, cash and mobile phones.