Thick fog causes disruptions on major motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Several major sections of National Highways and Motorways have been closed due to poor visibility and thick fog on Saturday.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), the affected routes include the Islamabad-Lahore section (M-2), the Lahore Abdul Hakeem section (M-3), and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The NHMP stated that the M-2 section, which connects Islamabad and Lahore, has been closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Khanqah Dogran, while the M-3 section, which links Lahore and Abdul Hakeem, has been closed from Faizpur to Darkhana. Similarly, the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been closed from Sialkot to Sambrial.

The closures have been put in place due to poor visibility and fog, which can make driving conditions hazardous. The NHMP has urged caution and advised travelers to avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

With visibility expected to remain low in the affected areas, commuters are advised to check the latest traffic updates before embarking on their journeys. The NHMP has assured that the affected sections of the highways and motorways will be reopened as soon as the weather conditions improve.

In light of the closures, commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving and to follow the instructions of the NHMP personnel.