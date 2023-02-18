UrduPoint.com

Thick Fog Causes Disruptions On Major Motorways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Thick fog causes disruptions on major motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Several major sections of National Highways and Motorways have been closed due to poor visibility and thick fog on Saturday.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), the affected routes include the Islamabad-Lahore section (M-2), the Lahore Abdul Hakeem section (M-3), and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The NHMP stated that the M-2 section, which connects Islamabad and Lahore, has been closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Khanqah Dogran, while the M-3 section, which links Lahore and Abdul Hakeem, has been closed from Faizpur to Darkhana. Similarly, the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been closed from Sialkot to Sambrial.

The closures have been put in place due to poor visibility and fog, which can make driving conditions hazardous. The NHMP has urged caution and advised travelers to avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

With visibility expected to remain low in the affected areas, commuters are advised to check the latest traffic updates before embarking on their journeys. The NHMP has assured that the affected sections of the highways and motorways will be reopened as soon as the weather conditions improve.

In light of the closures, commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving and to follow the instructions of the NHMP personnel.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Police Poor Motorway Traffic Sialkot Sambrial From

Recent Stories

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

1 hour ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emiratesâ€™ colours

10 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.