'Thief' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested an alleged thief.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Ugoki police station, along with a police team, by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology, traced an alleged thief Ghulam Shehzad, involved in a theft incident at Noshahi Motors.
During interrogation, Rs. 8 million in cash was recovered from the accused. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him. Further investigations were under way.
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car lifters kill taxi driver after snatching vehicle44 seconds ago
-
Injured Afghan terrorist arrested from Maidan11 minutes ago
-
Bani police net two bike lifters11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews health sector reforms20 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT21 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders for linking Bahawalpur with Motorway21 minutes ago
-
45th death anniversary of folk singer Alam Lohar observed21 minutes ago
-
Construction work of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha begins21 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of Badswat GLOF activity21 minutes ago
-
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons34 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister directs timely completion of people welfare projects41 minutes ago
-
Entry to Chilli Bagh Chashma Jaat banned41 minutes ago