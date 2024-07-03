Open Menu

'Thief' Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The district police have arrested an alleged thief.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Ugoki police station, along with a police team, by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology, traced an alleged thief Ghulam Shehzad, involved in a theft incident at Noshahi Motors.

During interrogation, Rs. 8 million in cash was recovered from the accused. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him. Further investigations were under way.

