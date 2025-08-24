Thief arrested

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Tanda police have arrested the main accused involved in a house theft and recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, and an illegal weapon.

According to a police spokesperson, a resident of Bahlolpur reported that Kashif, along with two unidentified accomplices, broke into his house by cutting through the balcony grill and made off with gold jewelry worth Rs. 1.

5 million and Rs. 170,000 in cash.

On the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Rana Umar Farooq, a case was registered and an investigation launched. Using technical evidence, police apprehended Kashif, son of Muhammad Amjad, and recovered the stolen items along with a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices. Further investigation is in progress.