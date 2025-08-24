Thief Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Tanda police have arrested the main accused involved in a house theft and recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, and an illegal weapon.
According to a police spokesperson, a resident of Bahlolpur reported that Kashif, along with two unidentified accomplices, broke into his house by cutting through the balcony grill and made off with gold jewelry worth Rs. 1.
5 million and Rs. 170,000 in cash.
On the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Rana Umar Farooq, a case was registered and an investigation launched. Using technical evidence, police apprehended Kashif, son of Muhammad Amjad, and recovered the stolen items along with a 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices. Further investigation is in progress.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems2 minutes ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA22 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2522 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested32 minutes ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed32 minutes ago
-
Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw52 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk52 minutes ago