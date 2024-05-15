Open Menu

Thief Arrested : 4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting the accused involved in multiple theft cases and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles here on Wednesday

According to a police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Paharpur police station has launched a crackdown against criminals under supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Geelani along with SHO Samar Abbas in the area.

According to a police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Paharpur police station has launched a crackdown against criminals under supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Geelani along with SHO Samar Abbas in the area.

As part of such operations, the police team apprehended Haider Ali son of Zulfiqar resident of Gulshan Haleem Colony Paharpur, a notorious figure in criminal circles and wanted by police in several theft cases.

Police recovered 04 stolen motorcycles and stolen money amounting to 05 lakh rupees from the arrested accused.

Paharpur police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

DSP Paharpur Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani says that further investigation is going on with the arrested accused. He said protecting lives and property of the citizens was the priority of the police. All the efforts would be made to ensure crime free society, he added.

