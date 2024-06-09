Thief Arrested, 5 Stolen Goats Recovered In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The district police on Sunday arrested an accused in theft case in the limits of Paroa police station and recovered five stolen goats and 210 grams of hashish from his possession.
According to the police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paroa Cricle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Paroa Police station Asmat Ullah Khan conducted a search and strike operation in different areas.
About 20 houses, 45 motorcycles and other important places were checked during the operation. The police team arrested accused Shreen Ullah son of Mir Hatim, who was wanted to police in a theft case.
The police also recovered five stolen goats and 210 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigations.
