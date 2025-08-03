Thief Arrested For Stealing Batteries From Flood Warning Post
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a thief who stolen batteries from a flood warning post last month. According to a police spokesperson, the arrest was made during an intelligence-based operation here on Sunday.
During the raid, police also recovered six stolen batteries and two motorcycles from his possession.
The stolen equipment was part of a flood early warning system, which plays a key role in disaster preparedness.
SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, praised the police team for their swift action.
He said protecting public property, especially systems used in emergencies, is a top priority for the police.
He added that the suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
