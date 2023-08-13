Thief arrested, stolen amount Rs 1.9 mln recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen cash of Rs 1.9 million from his possession in the jurisdiction of the Airport police station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Mohsin Ali an employee of the property dealer's office turned out to be a thief and took away the amount of Rs 1.

9 million and fled away from the scene.

Taking notice of the case, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar to investigate the case.

Police conducted a raid and arrested the thief, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.