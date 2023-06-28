Thief arrested, stolen cash of Rs 4.2m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Old Kotwali police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen cash of over Rs 4.2 million from his possession by solving the case within 24 hours here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Shahid Zahoor reported Old Kotwali police that unidentified armed thieves have stolen away cash over Rs 4.2 million from his godown situated at Water Works road on Monday late night. The police registered the case number 607/23 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations.

Taking notice of the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya to investigate the case and arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The police team while using latest techniques arrested Shahbaz s/o Qaisar who was the former employee of the complainant and recovered the stolen cash from his possession. During the investigations, the accused confessed that he made a plan with his friend Usman for stealing of cash.

However, raids were being conducted to arrested the crime partner Usman and he would be arrested soon, police sources added.