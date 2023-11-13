Open Menu

Thief Arrested, Stolen Gold Ornaments Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Thief arrested, stolen gold ornaments recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police arrested a thief and recovered lakh of rupees of stolen gold ornaments, and cash from his possession here on Monday.

The arrested accused was identified as Wajahat. The accused after committing the crime fled away from the scene.

Rawat Police by using the scientific method, arrested the accused and recovered 10 tola of gold, and cash from his custody.

More recovery is expected from the accused during the investigation.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar while congratulating the Rawat Police said that those who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the grip of the law.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

