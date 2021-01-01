Thief arrested, stolen ornaments worth Rs 3.5 mln recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious thief and recovered gold ornaments and diamond articles worth Rs 3.5 million.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Morgah police station and his team after hectic efforts managed to net the thief namely Tariq, who allegedly involved in stealing gold ornaments from a car.

Police said that efforts were also being made to net accomplice of the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated performance of Morgah Police Station and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.