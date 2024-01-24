Thief Arrested, Stolen Valuables Of Worth Rs 4.5m Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Cantt police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs .5 million from his possession during a special operation conducted by the police here Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Cantt police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs .5 million from his possession during a special operation conducted by the police here Wednesday.
According to police sources, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, resident of Cantt area in premises of Cantt police station reported police that unknown thieves have stolen away gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 4.5 million from his house about two months ago. The police registered the case number 1939/23 under section 380 against unknown outlaws and started investigations into the incident.
Taking action on the report, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminals.
The police team arrested the accused Shahmeer and recovered stolen valuables from his possession.
However, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from arrested criminal.
Recent Stories
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general24 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC29 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices29 minutes ago
-
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities29 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident30 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections30 minutes ago
-
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality30 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC37 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign37 minutes ago
-
DC for beautification of Bahawalpur24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS1 hour ago