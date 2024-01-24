Open Menu

Thief Arrested, Stolen Valuables Of Worth Rs 4.5m Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Cantt police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs .5 million from his possession during a special operation conducted by the police here Wednesday

According to police sources, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, resident of Cantt area in premises of Cantt police station reported police that unknown thieves have stolen away gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 4.5 million from his house about two months ago. The police registered the case number 1939/23 under section 380 against unknown outlaws and started investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the report, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested the accused Shahmeer and recovered stolen valuables from his possession.

However, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from arrested criminal.

