Thief break into house arrested, Valuables recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a thief who broke into a house in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station. The suspect, identified as Amjad, was found in possession of three gold ornaments, two stolen LCDs, 26,000 rupees in cash and a mobile phone.

According to the police, Amjad was involved in a recent burglary at a local residence in Dhamyal locality. Following an investigation, Police managed to trace and apprehend him, recovering the stolen items.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of the Dhamyal Police team, emphasizing that those who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings will not escape justice.