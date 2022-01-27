UrduPoint.com

Thief Caught Red-handed, Stealing Medicines From Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :An unidentified person was caught red-handed while stealing medicines from THQ hospital Kot Addu.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Niaz Ahmad called police to get him arrested for the crime.

Hospital sources said, the unidentified person entered into woman emergency ward today's morning without permission and stole the medicines placed on nursing counter.

However, the duty staff nabbed him and informed the MS forthwith.

