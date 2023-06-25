Open Menu

Thief Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A thief was crushed to death while two others sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and speeding tractor trolley near Sultan Colony Chak No 1-R on Sunday.

According to police sources, three thieves stole away a sacrificial goat and escaped from the scene on motorcycle when local people attempted to capture them.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle in which 30-year old Shafique s/o Abdul Aziz died on the spot while 30-year old Iqbal s/o Nazar Hussain and 25-year old Nadir s/o Ghulam Haider sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

However, Sanawan police have started the investigation into the incident. Police said that the criminals were already involved in various cases of cattle theft, police sources added.

