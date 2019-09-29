UrduPoint.com
Thief Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Thief electrocuted

FAISALABAD, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::An alleged thief of electric wires died of electrocution in Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that a 45-year-old man who has yet to be identified was trying to steal electricity wires from electric poles near Motorway Bridge late night when he received a received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

