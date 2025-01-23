Thief electrocuted while stealing transformer

A thief was electrocuted while attempting to steal an electricity transformer in the Khan Garh police jurisdiction near Chowk Mehr Pur, village Malook Channar. His accomplices fled the scene, leaving the body hanging from the pole

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A thief was electrocuted while attempting to steal an electricity transformer in the Khan Garh police jurisdiction near Chowk Mehr Pur, village Malook Channar. His accomplices fled the scene, leaving the body hanging from the pole.

According to police sources, the incident occurred late at night when unidentified thieves tried to steal the transformer. During the attempt, one of the thieves came into contact with live wires and was killed on the spot.

The accomplices abandoned the deceased's body, which remained hanging on the pole for nearly 10 hours.

Upon receiving information, police from Khan Garh Station and MEPCO officials arrived at the scene. The body was retrieved and shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

Police sources stated that the deceased's identity has not yet been established. However, a mobile phone recovered from his pocket is expected to aid in identifying him and progressing the investigation.