Open Menu

Thief Electrocuted While Stealing Transformer

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Thief electrocuted while stealing transformer

A thief was electrocuted while attempting to steal an electricity transformer in the Khan Garh police jurisdiction near Chowk Mehr Pur, village Malook Channar. His accomplices fled the scene, leaving the body hanging from the pole

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A thief was electrocuted while attempting to steal an electricity transformer in the Khan Garh police jurisdiction near Chowk Mehr Pur, village Malook Channar. His accomplices fled the scene, leaving the body hanging from the pole.

According to police sources, the incident occurred late at night when unidentified thieves tried to steal the transformer. During the attempt, one of the thieves came into contact with live wires and was killed on the spot.

The accomplices abandoned the deceased's body, which remained hanging on the pole for nearly 10 hours.

Upon receiving information, police from Khan Garh Station and MEPCO officials arrived at the scene. The body was retrieved and shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

Police sources stated that the deceased's identity has not yet been established. However, a mobile phone recovered from his pocket is expected to aid in identifying him and progressing the investigation.

Recent Stories

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

6 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

6 minutes ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

27 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

36 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

28 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

48 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

28 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches social protection welfare progra ..

AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..

34 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan