Open Menu

Thief Gang Busted, Five Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Thief gang busted, five held

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Sadar police have busted a thief gang involved in stealing cattle and transformers, arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of cattle and transformers theft, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Burewala Muhammad Omer Farooq to arrest the criminals.

The police busted the thief gang and arrested five members of the gang including Ahsan, Waseem, Abdul Sttar, Zahid and Zubair.

The police traced 15 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.5 million from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Burewala Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

31 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

37 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

52 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

2 hours ago
COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan