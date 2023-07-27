Thief gang busted, five held

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Sadar police have busted a thief gang involved in stealing cattle and transformers, arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of cattle and transformers theft, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Burewala Muhammad Omer Farooq to arrest the criminals.

The police busted the thief gang and arrested five members of the gang including Ahsan, Waseem, Abdul Sttar, Zahid and Zubair.

The police traced 15 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.5 million from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources said.